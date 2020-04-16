Notre Dame Cathedral marks one-year anniversary of devastating fire

VIENNA, Austria (CBS Newspath)--

In an amusing nod to coronavirus panic buying, an Austrian company famous for its snow globes has started to place tiny models of rolls of toilet paper inside their glass balls, rather than the more traditional Christmas characters.Sabine Perzy, a descendant of Erwin Perzy, who is credited with inventing the snow globe 120 years ago, says she got idea after realising how big the toilet paper craze was during the coronavirus pandemic."When I saw that even bakeries started to make cakes in toilet paper form I thought – yes, we can do that just as well," Perzy says."So I called up my father and asked him to design a small model of a toilet paper roll. We're going to put this into a snow globe. I took a picture of it, uploaded it – and here we are," she explains.Now the family business is working overtime just to be able to fulfil the current orders.The shop's five 3D-printers can only produce 20 toilet paper models per hour.A plan to switch production of the models to injection moulding is already in place.But the virus lockdown measures are a further hindrance.All workers had to be sent home until the lockdown is over.Currently only the family members themselves are making snow globes which is slowing down production.But Perzy says the business can't possibly wait until the end of the year to fully restart normal production.Since every single figure in the company's snow globes is painted by hand, work on the Christmas collection has to start by summer at the latest.For the past 120 years the Perzy family has closely guarded the secret of how the different models are actually put into the snow globes.The exact composition of the snow inside the globes is also a trade secret.