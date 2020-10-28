Northwest Florida residents dread Zeta

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida residents aren’t happy about Zeta.

With many Northwest Florida residents still recovering from Hurricane Sally, another tropical system heading their way is not good news.

Northwest Florida officials are urging residents to pay attention to Zeta’s path and prepare now for potential impacts.

Those impacts include dangerous surf, high risk of rip currents, tropical storm force winds and heavy rain.

Escambia County declared a local state of emergency at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Debris cleanup is still underway in the county, but county officials say to secure debris the best you can during Zeta.

With a tropical storm warning in effect, many people at Pensacola Beach Tuesday said they were prepared but hoped the impacts from Zeta were minimal.

Hear their responses in the video above.

