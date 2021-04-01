Non-profit group created in Baldwin County to monitor local waterways

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — At first glance, it’s hard to tell what’s really going on below the water’s surface, but a new group on the Eastern Shore believes they have the answer and now they’re speaking out.

“You can do one of two things. You can sit back and say hopefully somebody’s going to take care of the problem of water quality, or we’re going to do something about it ourselves,” said John Manelos, one of the group’s organizers.

‘Clean Water Alabama’ is a new non-profit organization shedding light on problems, its organizers say, are trickling down from the northern part of the state into our local waterways.

“Because we’re the fastest-growing county in the state, and because the state is growing overall, that puts stress on our waterways whether it’s rivers, our bays or if it’s our ocean,” he said.

They say silt build-up is one of the biggest issues they’re seeing right now, especially in areas near Mobile Bay.

“It’s chocolate, it’s red, it’s full of clay, full of dirt,” said Teddy Faust, whose dad is state representative Joe Faust. Rep. Faust has been supporting these efforts for years.

Their goal is to be the voice for Baldwin County and to make sure local and state leaders are staying proactive, willing to work on a plan to make sure the area’s rivers and bays are safe.

“I think one of our hopes is that the state will take another look at the existing laws that are on the book and enforcement and are there ways that this can be addressed possibly a little more aggressively,” Manelos said.

The group is asking residents to complete a survey by clicking here.