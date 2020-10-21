No injuries in school bus accident on D.I.P.

Mobile, Ala (WKRG) — Mobile Fire Rescue says there were no injuries in a crash involving a Mobile County School Bus early this morning. It happened on Dauphin Island Parkway near Cedar Crescent Drive.

A spokesperson for the school system said the bus was headed to Pillans Middle School. Another bus was brought in to take the students to the school. Parents were notified of the accident.

