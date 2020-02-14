Nice shot! Shopper hits fleeing suspect with cart

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — The grandparents of a 12-year-old boy who was beaten to death in West Yellowstone were charged Thursday with deliberate homicide along with the victim’s 14-year-old uncle.

James Sasser Jr., 47, and Patricia Batts, 48, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court in the Feb. 3 death of James Alex Hurley. Bail was set at $750,000 for Batts and $500,000 for Sasser. They did not enter pleas and they requested public defenders.