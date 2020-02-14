Nice shot! Shopper hits fleeing suspect with cart

WATCH: Surveillance video shows a shopper using his cart to stop a shoplifting suspect in Peachtree City, GA. Police just released the video and said they were chasing the suspect when the citizen stepped in. The police said they’re grateful for the shopper’s quick thinking, but “we never encourage anybody to intervene in a police situation.”

