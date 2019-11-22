Newsfeed Now: #PrayersForNick

"We look the exact same!" 5-year-olds wear matching outfits for Twin Day at school

Family trying to find woman who thought she rescued their dog

On Newsfeed Now for November 22, we took the time to remember one of our own.

Kansas City traffic reporter Nick Vasos was apparently feeling under the weather, so he called out sick. What happened next might be the best thing you’ll read all week.

An email announcing Nick’s sick day was accidentally sent to Nexstar Media Group newsrooms across the country. Dozens of colleagues from all over replied to the chain, wishing Nick well.

On today’s show, we went to WDAF in Kansas City to take a look at how his colleagues paid tribute, and how others across the country were showing their support.