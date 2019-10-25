Newsfeed Now for October 25: Wildfires in California; Haunted Tennessee

On Newsfeed Now the conversation began in Tampa, FL. Sometimes fate brings strangers together. So when a new mother got into an Uber driven by a woman named Belinda, she believed it was for a divine purpose. WFLA’s Sarafina Brooks reports.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: A wind-driven wildfire has forced evacuations north of San Francisco in Sonoma County. The state firefighting agency Cal Fire says the blaze near Geyserville has grown to 10,000 acres. KRON’s Sara Stinson reports.

BOLD THIEF: An Arkansas store is taking extreme measures to stop a robber from targeting the place of business. It’s been robbed six times by the same person just this month. KLRT’s Haylee Brooks reports.

HAUNTED TENNESSEE: In the heart of the historic downtown square in Gallatin, you can feel the pulse of The Palace Theater. Bill Roth purchased the property for his daughter decades ago, but she passed away before it opened. Today, Mr. Roth’s spirit is believed to be among those that haunt The Palace. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joined the conversation.

