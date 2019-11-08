Newsfeed Now for November 8: Dollywood goes all out for Christmas; Boy gives back to cops

Video

by: Matt Sewell

Posted:

Newsfeed Now for November 8, 2019

On Newsfeed Now for November 8, the conversation began in Tennessee. Dollywood transformed into a movie set Thursday night. Film crews shot scenes for a new Hallmark Channel movie called “Christmas at Dollywood.” WKRN’s Brie Thiele joined the conversation.

Also, during the conversation, the question When do you get into the Christmas Spirit? Take our Newsfeed Now poll:

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

KING OF THE SEC JUNGLE?: We’re getting pumped for the big LSU-Alabama game coming up this weekend.  The Tigers Vs. The Elephants in a fierce fight! WVLA’s Crystal Whitman joined us with Mike the Tiger.

GIVING BACK: An 11-year-old Florida boy is spreading thanks to law enforcement officers in donut form. He’s on a nationwide mission to feed all the law enforcement in the United States donuts, as a way to say thank you for their service. WKRG’s Devon Walsh joined the conversation.

