DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- News 5's Caroline Carithers talked with researchers at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab about how different parts of deceased animals can be used to see changes in our local waterways as well as how the animals respond to changing environments.

Dr. Ruth Carmichael is a Senior Marine Scientist at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab as well as a professor of marine sciences at the University of South Alabama. She explains that when an animal passes away, "We can use the hard parts on animals such as ear bones, shells of oysters and teeth of animals like dolphins that act as time capsules."