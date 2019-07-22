Newsfeed Now for July 22: Families reunite after 55 years; Man creates

On Newsfeed Now for July 22nd, the conversation began in Kansas. A Kansas woman and her daughter started a new chapter Saturday. Separated 55 years ago, the two say they never thought they would meet again. But thanks to family, their wish to meet came true. KSNW’s Sara Berlinger reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

SNAKE BITE WARNING: A Kansas woman is warning others after recovering from a snake bite she suffered while camping at Clinton lake. KSNT’s Tiffany Littler joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:27 in the video above.

ART AFTER INJURY: A Louisiana man who suffered a catastrophic brain injury after an ATV accident is helping others through art. KLFY’s Megan Kelly shares the inspiring story.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:22 in the video above.

OFFICER RIDES BULL: After asking party goers to turn down their music, a police officer in Texas decided to partake in the fun, riding a mechanical bull set up in the backyard.