Today was a very special day at the Alabama School of Math and Science - Ms. Ann Bedsole's 90th birthday celebration.

Ms. Ann Bedsole is nothing short of a truly amazing woman. In addition to being a founder of the Alabama School of Math and Science (ASMS) in Mobile, she is also the first woman to be elected to the Alabama State Senate, the first Republican woman to be elected to the Alabama House of Representatives, and owns and operates several businesses.