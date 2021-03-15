News 5 Investigates: Bill to make child sex dolls illegal struggles to get through Congress

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Legislation to make it illegal to own, sell, import, and transport sex dolls that look like children is having trouble getting through Congress.

The issue comes to light again following Kelcey Turner’s appearance in court Monday, where the district attorney’s office said investigators found an infant-sized sex doll, a daybed with stuffed animals, and recording devices at his home. Turner also faces almost a dozen child porn charges – and is additionally accused of impersonating an FBI officer.

The bill is called the CREEPER Act. It stands for ‘‘Curbing Realistic Exploitative Electronic Pedophilic Robots Act.”

It passed the House in 2018 but then sat dormant in the Senate. The CREEPER Act 2.0 was then reintroduced in Sept. 2020, but didn’t go to a vote and died in the last Congress. The same sponsor, Congressman Vern Buchanon (R-Florida) introduced it once again in January but has not made it out of committee yet.

We first visited this bill in 2019, when a child sex doll was found at a registered sex offender’s home who was flying under the radar near Foley.

We asked Congressman Jerry Carl about the legislation. He said, in a statement, “Any form of child abuse or sexual exploitation is a heinous crime. If given the opportunity, I would vote to support the Creeper Act, which is a significant step toward protecting innocent children.”