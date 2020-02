A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower case from a Mobile man alleging mismanagement and abuse by the United States Agency for International Development, a government agency that distributes 17 billion dollars in foreign aid in a typical year.

Murray Farmer says his business received only 13 million dollars of the 64 million-dollars it was owed for work done in Honduras following Category-5 Hurricane Mitch that hammered the Central American nation in 1998, killing an estimated 7,000 people, and causing two billion dollars in damage.