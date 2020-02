THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The long-awaited Thomasville Regional Medical Center will be opening its doors soon after years of planning and construction.

The new facility will be a big asset to northern Clarke County, an area currently without a medical facility of this kind.

An Open House event is scheduled for next Friday morning. Tours of the new facility will also be available.

News 5 will keep you posted on when the doors open for good at the new hospital.