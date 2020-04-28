WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–The CDC added six new symptoms over the weekend, for a total of nine, to the list of possible signs of COVID-19. The new symptoms are: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
- Quiet night and Tuesday ahead, Storm chances rising Wednesday
- Heads up: Stars and planets you can see from your backyard
- Some Waffle Houses are reopening for dine-in
- New symptoms for Covid-19 announced by the CDC
- At home Covid-19 testing kits announced