New symptoms for Covid-19 announced by the CDC

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–The CDC added six new symptoms over the weekend, for a total of nine, to the list of possible signs of COVID-19. The new symptoms are: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

