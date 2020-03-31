New machine detects coronavirus in 5 minutes

Coronavirus

WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner for the FDA, introduced a new point-of-care test that can detect COVID-19 in as little as five minutes at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on Monday. The test can be used at any place where a patient might receive care and can give results between five and 15 minutes. This device can allow a doctor to prescribe a treatment plan sooner.

