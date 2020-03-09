New details emerge in case of Navy civilian employee charged in wife’s 2001 murder

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — New details have emerged in the homicide case of former Navy petty officer, 57-year-old Greg Malarik, who is accused of killing his wife in 2001.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Navy petty officer Sherri Malarik was found dead on Sept. 22, 2001. She was stuffed inside a Dodge Caravan at the Winn Dixie shopping center off Highway 29 in Cantonment, deputies said.

A medical examiner found she had been shot twice.

Gregory Malarik was interviewed the night his wife was found murdered but much of what he said is redacted in the arrest report.

However, deputies say they found gun residue on his pants and hands.

Additionally, witnesses recalled to investigators that they heard Gregory Malarik call Sherri Malarik into their backyard the day she was murdered.

They testified they later heard what sounded like firecrackers.

Deputies also stated in the report they believe a woman Gregory Malarik was having an affair with helped him dispose of her body.

A warrant for Gregory Malarik’s arrest was served on Friday by NCIS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with homicide. He has since been released on a $100,000 bond.

At the time of his arrest, Malarik was employed aboard NAS Pensacola at its Naval Aviation Technical Training Center.

