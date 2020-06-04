New charges announced in George Floyd death investigation

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn (CBS Newspath)–Minnesota’s attorney general announced on Wednesday that charges had been amended against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and that arrest warrants had been issued for the other three officers in the death of George Floyd.
