New charges announced in George Floyd death investigation

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn (CBS Newspath)–Minnesota’s attorney general announced on Wednesday that charges had been amended against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and that arrest warrants had been issued for the other three officers in the death of George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories