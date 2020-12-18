Neptune’s Daughters cancel Mardi Gras events

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Neptune’s Daughters has become the latest parading organization to cancel events for the 2021 Mardi Gras season.

In a statement, the society said, “It is with deep regret that Neptune’s Daughters announces the cancellation of its 2021 parade and ball. This decision was not made lightly, and the society delayed its cancellation as long as possible while awaiting firm guidelines regarding the conduct of our parade and expecting cancellation from City leaders. Those guidelines not having been issued, Neptune’s made the unilateral decision to cancel out of concern for the health and safety of our members, ball guests and parade attendees.

The cancellation comes on the heels of several cancellations for the 2021 season, including the Mobile Mystics on Thursday.

Here is a complete list of cancellations for the 2021 Mardi Gras season.