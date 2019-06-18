Neighbors say dog killed pet and attacked kid

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A bite mark on the front and back side of Randall Williams’ leg was still visible a week after he says he was attacked by a neighbor’s dog in Bay Minette.

“I looked up and I saw the dog and I ran towards my trampoline but he grabbed my leg and I tripped but when he let go I jumped on the trampoline. I thought it was going to drag me under the fence and hurt me,” he said.

According to his mom, the dog found a way out of a yard on Brown Road.

“It’s terrifying. Now my kids can’t even go outside and play. I worry about my other dogs. Now they have another one that’s loose over there and I have little puppies that are inside. My husband let them out last night and the dog that was loose was trying to come through their fence to get to my little puppies that are in my fenced in yard. It’s very scary,” she says.

On Monday, another neighbor said her dog was pulled into the fence and killed.

“By the time I looked up I couldn’t see her. I called her and she wouldn’t come. I walked on up and I see where he snatched her through the fence and killed her,” said Nikki Johnson.

What are you hoping gets done at this point?

“I want him to put up a better fence, get rid of the dog or take care of those dogs. I don’t want to see the dogs killed, but I don’t want them to hurt anyone else,” she continued.

News 5 reached out to the Baldwin County Animal Shelter who tells us when a dog has an owner and the dog is in a fence on private property there’s nothing they can do about it. They referred us to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. We were able to confirm a report was filed yesterday on the dog being killed, but there was no word on any other action taking place against the dog or the owner.

We were unable to reach the owner of the dog before this story was published.