Navy mom returns home, surprising daughter at school with tearful reunion

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s been seven months since Timarria Bivins and her mom Katrena have seen each other in person. That all changed Wednesday afternoon when the military mom surprised her daughter at school with a tearful reunion.

“I was very excited to see her. We call every day and it just made my day to see her in person,” said Timarria, who had no idea her mom was coming back this week.

Katrena’s in the U.S. Navy and her trip back to Daphne is short-lived. She’ll be leaving in a week and a half. That’s the reality for Timarria growing up with a military mom.

“Since I’m older I understand it more and I mean it’s her job and she helps her country so it’s good that she does that,” she said.

It’s not easy having her mom away for so long. Phone calls and technology help make the distance bearable, but nothing beats being in the same room together.

“It felt great. I know she missed her mommy hugs. I know a lot of her friend’s moms have been the mommy for me while I’ve been gone and giving her hugs for me. Thank you for that, but I’m glad I was able to actually give her a hug of my own and I know she really, really missed me,” added Katrena.

She joined the U.S. Navy when Timarria was just 4-years-old, but the deployments never get any easier.

Katrena’s looking forward to family time together with her husband and their two other children.