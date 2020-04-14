Naval Aviation Museum releases virtual backgrounds for ‘Zoom’ meetings

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Are you working from home? Zoom meetings bogging you down?

The National Naval Air Station Museum is trying to liven them up for you.

Fans of the museum can now place themselves in the museum using any of their newly released virtual backgrounds, which are suitable for Zoom meetings or even virtual classrooms.

A media release from the museum says the background collection includes the iconic F-14D-Tomcat, A-4 Skyhawks dazzling in the seven-story glass Blue Angels Atrium, USS Cabot (CVL-28) Island and Flight Deck and the N2S-Kaydet flown by Former President George H.W. Bush.

To view the full gallery, click here and save your favorite photo to your desktop and upload to any app that supports virtual backgrounds.

