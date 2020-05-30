Nation-wide protests in support of George Floyd

UPDATED (CBS Newspath)–Protestors across the country took to the streets on Friday to protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd died while in police custody on Memorial Day. Earlier in the day, officials announced the officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck in a cellphone video had been taken into custody and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

