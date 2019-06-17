NASA spots large ‘Star Trek’ logo on Mars

Video

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — Beam me up, Scotty!

NASA’s Mars reconnaissance orbiter has discovered a “highly illogical” formation on the red planet.

It appears to be the Starfleet symbol from the T.V. and movie show “Star Trek.”

But “set your phasers to stun” before “launching photon torpedoes” as this footprint poses no threat to “the federation.”

That’s right, it’s a footprint, left by dunes.

At some point in Martian history, a volcanic eruption spewed out lava that moved around crescent shaped dunes that once stood here. Then wind blew the dunes away and they left footprints in the cooled lava field that are called “dune casts.”

It’s still uncanny how much it really does resemble that fictional symbol associated with space exploration.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes