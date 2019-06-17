NASA spots large ‘Star Trek’ logo on Mars

(CNN Newsource) — Beam me up, Scotty!

NASA’s Mars reconnaissance orbiter has discovered a “highly illogical” formation on the red planet.

It appears to be the Starfleet symbol from the T.V. and movie show “Star Trek.”

But “set your phasers to stun” before “launching photon torpedoes” as this footprint poses no threat to “the federation.”

That’s right, it’s a footprint, left by dunes.

At some point in Martian history, a volcanic eruption spewed out lava that moved around crescent shaped dunes that once stood here. Then wind blew the dunes away and they left footprints in the cooled lava field that are called “dune casts.”

It’s still uncanny how much it really does resemble that fictional symbol associated with space exploration.