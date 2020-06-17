N. Korea blows up liaison building

NORTH KOREA (CBS Newspath)–North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison building on its side of the border with South Korea on Tuesday, both countries report. South Korea released this video that appears to show the explosion. The office had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Associated Press, North Korean state media suggested the act was in response to defectors living in South Korea.
