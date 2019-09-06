Murder victim’s mom waiting on death certificate, preliminary hearing scheduled next week

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – On Friday, June 21st, Tim Fletcher was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle on a rural stretch of highway in Wilcox County. The 20-year-old Pine Hill native would’ve celebrated his 21st birthday August 24th. We spoke to the victim’s mom, Cynthia, on Friday to hear how the family is doing.

The two suspects accused of killing Fletcher, Maurice Powell and Marlon Mendenhall, are due back in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Cynthia Fletcher tells us since June 21st she hasn’t heard much from law enforcement. She’s hoping next week she learns more about what happened that day.

She also tells us she’s waiting on her son’s death certificate, which she still hasn’t received.

News 5 will be in Camden on Tuesday as both suspects appear in court.