Mt. Vernon man dead, Gulf Shores PD launches death investigation

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police identified the man that died at One Club Thursday night as 41-year-old Grover Richard Byrd from Mt. Vernon. They have not released what caused his death.

Friday afternoon, investigators could be seen coming in and out of Building 1 just inside the County Road 6 entrance to “One Club.” That’s where paramedics were called to a medical emergency Thursday night around 9 p.m., but it was too late. Byrd was pronounced dead on the scene.

A death investigation is now underway by Gulf Shores Police to determine if his death was intentional or accidental. “When you’ve got a situation like this you’ve got a lot more questions than answers, and it’s our responsibility to answer those questions,” said Sgt. Jason Woodruff with Gulf Shores Police.

The family had rented a condo at “One Club” for a weekend vacation but something went terribly wrong. Police are not releasing many details as they try to put the pieces together of what exactly happened and if foul play is involved. “We’re still relatively early in this,” Woodruff said. “The processes they go through takes some time.”

Police say family and witnesses are being cooperative, but it still could be days before they determine if this shifts from a death investigation to a homicide investigation.