MPD PSA: A mother’s pain in losing a child to gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –The Mobile Police Department is asking the community to help end a mother’s pain in their recent public service announcement. Their message is to help stop gun violence. Two summers ago, Valerie Simmons lost her son to gun violence. Tuesday, her son’s killer was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Simmons’ son, 19-year-old Levaunghte Manassa, was shot and killed June 26, 2017. He was found deceased in the parking lot of the Texaco gas station located at 3365 Moffett Road.

Through the course of the investigation, 25-year-old Willie Pendauirs Lewis was developed as a suspect. Lewis was arrested and booked into Metro Jail on the murder charge the next day.