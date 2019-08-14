MPD PSA: A mother’s pain in losing a child to gun violence

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –The Mobile Police Department is asking the community to help end a mother’s pain in their recent public service announcement. Their message is to help stop gun violence. Two summers ago, Valerie Simmons lost her son to gun violence. Tuesday, her son’s killer was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Simmons’ son, 19-year-old Levaunghte Manassa, was shot and killed June 26, 2017. He was found deceased in the parking lot of the Texaco gas station located at 3365 Moffett Road.

Through the course of the investigation, 25-year-old Willie Pendauirs Lewis was developed as a suspect. Lewis was arrested and booked into Metro Jail on the murder charge the next day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories