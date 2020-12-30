MPD: Armed man breaks into woman’s home, sexually assaults her when she returns on Christmas Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are looking for a man who they say broke into a woman’s home, waited for her to return, and sexually assaulted her on Christmas Day.

The crime happened in the Country Club Village area of Mobile. Mobile police have identified the suspect as 50-year-old Todd Overstreet. Police say Overstreet was armed when he broke into the woman’s home, and he waited for her to return home and then sexually assaulted her.

Todd Overstreet

Overstreet is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous. His charges will include burglary first degree, sodomy first degree and sexual abuse first degree.

Anyone with information on Overstreet’s whereabouts is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

