MPD 9/11 remembrance ceremony and Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department held its 9/11 remembrance ceremony and Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

A day to remember those who served and protected our community.

“We lost my father about a year and a half ago. When you thought of him you always thought of his career. His detective work with the Mobile Police Department meant a lot to him,” said Angie Bolanos.

And those first responders who selflessly sacrificed their lives on September 11th, 2001, a day that changed our country forever.

“It is always the right time to do the right thing. We don’t do it for the money, or the fame, or for selfish pursuits,” said Ray B. Cook III, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Mobile Office.

Cook responded to the Pentagon as part of the FBI’s hazardous materials response team on 9/11. Thursday, he shared raw details reflecting back to that day.

“While traveling in DC traffic far times worst than usual, I realized that I was running right towards the danger. The scene was not secure and no one knew the full extent of the attack or if we were still in danger. For the first time in my career, I felt anxious, nervous, and scared. As I arrived at the Pentagon and witnessed the destruction first hand my anxiety and nervousness were replaced with frustration and anger, yet a surprising sense of calm. The immediate sense of comradery among the first responders kept me calm while the collective sense of purpose drove us to continue through the worst possible conditions. We were all in it together,” Cook said.

Cook said his days after the attack turned into weeks, just working around the clock and not having much time to digest what had happened.

“During one drive home, I was stopped in late-night construction. As we waited to move I was overcome with emotions. For the first time right there, I completely broke down. I wasn’t sad or scared, my emotions were just at their tipping point,” Cook said.

“Being here today with all these families and collegues really means a lot to us,” Bolanos said.

