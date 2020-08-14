Move-in Day at the University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today, for the first time since March, University of Mobile allowed students on campus. Photojournalist Matt Goins was there as the rams returned in the midst of a pandemic.

“This is a big big day. We call this the longest spring break ever. We have not been here since about March 23, so this is a big day getting folks back on campus. They use the phrase, “It’s a new normal.” We’ve spent the entire five months planning for this day so it’s a very exciting time,” said Dr. Lonnie Burnett, president of University of Mobile.

“The precautions and guidelines that were put into place were really good and I think that it’s good to wear a mask, it’s good to be safe but we can still be in person and have that as well it really means a lot to me,” said Molly Grace Watkins.

“Everyone being in quarantine for five months to now finally getting to come back and getting to be with people and having community even though it will be slightly different, I think that same atmosphere will still be the same and just being back at the University of Mobile will be the best year ever!” said Madison Smith, resident assistant.

