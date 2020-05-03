Motorcyclist killed after being struck by SUV on Highway 59

LOXELY, Ala. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist is dead after he was struck by an SUV on Highway 59 near County Road 55.

A passenger was on the motorcycle as well. Their condition is unknown.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with traffic. ALEA has a couple of troopers on scene, and Loxley Police say they will most likely be handing this over to ALEA for investigation.

News 5 is working to get more details.





