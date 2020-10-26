Mother, son no longer living in shed post-Sally after help from the community

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Stephanie Watts and her son don’t have to live in a shed anymore.

Watts, a Pensacola woman featured on WKRG for helping neighbors recover from Hurricane Sally, and her son Aedan were given a place to stay after a Pensacola couple saw their story.

Watts and Aedan had been staying in a friend’s shed after Hurricane Sally caused water and mold damage in their home. After WKRG reported this, Brad and Kimberly Johnston offered up their guest house to Watts and Aedan.

“When my wife called, I thought, ‘there’s probably somebody already helping them out’ because it had been a few days of the story,” Brad Johnston said. “But, to call and find out she’s still living in the condition she was with her child, it just accelerated what we wanted to do.”

Kimberly Johnston said she‘s happy to help Watts get on her feet.

“There’s just so many things that can go wrong when you’re in peril like that so we just wanted to make sure she was in a good position,” she said.

It was more than just the Johnstons that stepped up. It was a community effort.

Through GoFundMe and other private donations, the local community donated more than $7,000 to go toward home repairs. Watts said she is extremely grateful and humbled by the community response.

“I was amazed at how many people wanted to reach out and help us. I didn’t know there were that many people out there that cared so much about what happened to me and Aeden. It’s really making our dream of being back in our home a reality.”

Watts said she’s hopeful repairs will be done at her home within six months.

LATEST STORIES