Mother of missing Escambia County teen still looking for answers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The mother of a missing teenager in Escambia County is still looking for tips on where her daughter could be.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office publicly reported Tess Marie Hernandez missing and endangered on Friday. Tess ran away from home, according to her family.

The missing 16-year-old’s mother Sarah Hernandez told WKRG News 5 Tess left a note on Feb. 5 stating, “by the time you see this, I’ll be out of state.”

That night was the last time her family saw her.

Tess left, according to Hernandez, after an argument over school and friends.

Hernandez said Monday there’s a chance her daughter could be in New Hampshire with a friend. She’s concerned about her safety.

“I’m scared,” she said.

Hernandez said she wants her daughter to know they’ll work through the disagreement.

“I love her,” she said. “Whatever she’s feeling and whatever she’s going through, she’s not alone. (Tess), just call. Call so we can talk. Whatever is happening, we can figure this out. That’s my baby girl.”

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.