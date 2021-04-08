Mother charged in Tate High homecoming scandal pleads not guilty

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The northwest Florida mother and educator accused of helping her daughter win homecoming queen by hacking into student accounts had a court hearing Thursday morning.

Laura Carroll, 50, had a court date as part of preliminary hearings leading up to a docket day, which has been set for July 21.

Carroll was not in the Escambia County courtroom Thursday because she waived all of her rights to be present in court leading up to a potential trial.

She entered a plea of not guilty on March 18, according to court records.

Carroll and her daughter, 17, are both charged in the homecoming hacking scheme, which successfully won the teen Tate High School Homecoming Queen. Carroll had been an assistant principal at Belleview Elementary in Pensacola, which allowed her access to students’ personal education accounts and homecoming court voting, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Carroll and her daughter, who is being prosecuted as a minor, are facing charges like offense against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, criminal use of personally identified information, and conspiracy to commit these offenses.

