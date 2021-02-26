More counties using Alabama COVID-19 vaccine registration system

ALABAMA – More counties are taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine through Alabama’s online registration portal: www.alcovidvaccine.gov.

The long-anticipated site came online in early February, when 32 counties across the state began taking appointments.

The state initially used only a phone hotline to schedule the appointments, and the hotline took more than 1.1 million calls (close to 25% of Alabama’s population) when it launched Friday, January 8.

The site is designed to augment the hotline, and relieve the hotline staff.

As a reminder, the state is currently in Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccine plan and partly in Phase 1c (for those 65-74 years old), where the following groups of individuals are eligible:

Frontline healthcare workers

Anyone 65+ years old

first responders, including firefighters and law enforcement

Corrections staff

Food and agriculture workers

Post office employees

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Anyone who works in the education sector (teachers, support staff, higher education)

Childcare workers

The following counties were not online as of Friday morning:

Bibb

Chilton

Conecuh – appointments can be scheduled by calling Evergreen Medical Center at (251) 578-0278.

Coosa

Escambia – appointments can be scheduled using the “COVID Vaccine Request” button on the D.W. McMillian Memorial Hospital or Atmore Community Hospital website.

Fayette

Franklin

Greene

Hale

Jefferson – appointments can be scheduled through the Jefferson County EMA website.

Lamar

Lauderdale

Marion

Mobile – appointments can be scheduled through the Mobile County Health Department.

Perry

Pickens

Shelby – appointments can be scheduled on the Shelby County Government website.

Sumter

Tuscaloosa

Walker

The COVID-19 Vaccine hotline remains open for those who are eligible and aren’t yet able to schedule their vaccine appointment online; they can call (855) 566-5333.