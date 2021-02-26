More counties using Alabama COVID-19 vaccine registration system

ALABAMA – More counties are taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine through Alabama’s online registration portal: www.alcovidvaccine.gov.

The long-anticipated site came online in early February, when 32 counties across the state began taking appointments.

The state initially used only a phone hotline to schedule the appointments, and the hotline took more than 1.1 million calls (close to 25% of Alabama’s population) when it launched Friday, January 8.

The site is designed to augment the hotline, and relieve the hotline staff.

As a reminder, the state is currently in Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccine plan and partly in Phase 1c (for those 65-74 years old), where the following groups of individuals are eligible:

  • Frontline healthcare workers
  • Anyone 65+ years old
  • first responders, including firefighters and law enforcement
  • Corrections staff
  • Food and agriculture workers
  • Post office employees
  • Manufacturing workers
  • Grocery store workers
  • Public transit workers
  • Anyone who works in the education sector (teachers, support staff, higher education)
  • Childcare workers

The following counties were not online as of Friday morning:

  • Bibb
  • Chilton
  • Conecuh – appointments can be scheduled by calling Evergreen Medical Center at (251) 578-0278.
  • Coosa
  • Escambia – appointments can be scheduled using the “COVID Vaccine Request” button on the D.W. McMillian Memorial Hospital or Atmore Community Hospital website.
  • Fayette
  • Franklin
  • Greene
  • Hale
  • Jefferson – appointments can be scheduled through the Jefferson County EMA website.
  • Lamar
  • Lauderdale
  • Marion
  • Mobile – appointments can be scheduled through the Mobile County Health Department.
  • Perry
  • Pickens
  • Shelby – appointments can be scheduled on the Shelby County Government website.
  • Sumter
  • Tuscaloosa
  • Walker

The COVID-19 Vaccine hotline remains open for those who are eligible and aren’t yet able to schedule their vaccine appointment online; they can call (855) 566-5333.

