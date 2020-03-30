Mobile woman providing meals for kids in need

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One Mobile woman is making sure kids don’t go hungry, by providing sack lunches for anyone in need as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Lisa Denham has been busy at work the past few mornings, preparing lunches for kids in need.

“Everybody is wearing gloves, everything is sanitized, but everything is pre-packaged so there’s nothing we’re making,” said Denham.

Denham has been making hundreds of meals for the kids out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She started on Wednesday and has made 450 in three days. She’s already made several for Monday’s pick-up.

“Just making bag lunches for kids, for the ones who are out of school, and can’t afford to get lunch. Some schools you can go get them, but you have to bring your children. And some moms are still working and their kids are at babysitters and they’re struggling to get by the schools and the schools are not serving anymore. We’re trying to help those who can’t get them or can’t get there in time,” said Denham.

The lunches go out on her front porch every day starting at 11 a.m. and they are available until they are all gone. “We just make em till we run out of them,” Denha, said.

When she started this initiative, she paid for all of the food.

“I like to help people. I like to give back to our community — I just felt really bad kids don’t have food to eat,” said Denham.

But now, she has others who are pitching in donations to help.

“It’s helping us keep it going longer, keep doing it,” said Denham.

Denham tells News 5 she will continue to make lunches all week, and then until they run out of either money or food.

You can get the lunches for free at 11 a.m. daily at 300 Park Avenue South in Mobile. That’s in the Lakeview subdivision. The meals are free, and there is no contact with anyone else.

