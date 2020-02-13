Mobile police identify two dead after shooting inside Neighborhood Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police released more information about a shootout inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Government Boulevard. The individuals involved in the shooting have been identified as 21-year-old Jaquess Thompson and 44-year-old Seantatis Kirksey. After the incident, both of the men were taken to a hospital where they died.

According to online records, Thompson and Kirksey lived on the same street.

Police said the two men were arguing inside of the store when the dispute escalated and both men pulled out guns. Police said the two exchanged gunfire and each were hit. One of the men was in a wheelchair.

The gunfire sent employees and shoppers running for safety. No employees or other shoppers were injured.

Statement from Mobile Police Department:

On Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at approximately 8:40 p.m., police responded to the Walmart located at 2570 Government Boulevard in reference to the report of shots fired and two individuals shot. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males that had both been shot. The two individuals had got into an altercation that turned violent when they both pulled guns and fired at each other striking each other. Both individuals were transported to the hospital where they both died from their injuries. There were no other customers or any store employees injured during the shooting. The individuals involved have been identified as 21-year-old Jaquess Thompson and 44-year-old Seantatis Kirksey. Mobile Police Department – Office of the Chief

News 5 spoke with a witness Wednesday night who was inside the store when the shootout happened. She says she heard between six and eight shots.

