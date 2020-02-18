Mobile man accused of exposing himself near Pensacola playground

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Mobile man accused of exposing himself in a park was arrested Tuesday night.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report says Douglas Allen Johnson, 50, was spotted sleeping on a bench Saturday by a patrol deputy in Wyer Park. The park is located on West Belmont Street in Pensacola.

The deputy noted in his report Johnson had a camouflage jacket over his head, a suitcase on the ground below him, and his penis was out of his zipper.

The deputy said the man was lying so that “the front of his person, including his penis, faced the park and playground equipment.”

Deputies said no one was present at the time of contact with Johnson, but it was unknown if someone might have seen him earlier in the day.

Johnson was booking into the Escambia County jail Tuesday evening.