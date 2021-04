MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– The Mobile City Council pushes forward to approve funding for additional body cameras to be purchased for Mobile Police.

The cost of this venture will be 1.3 million dollars. This is an effort to make good on the mayor’s promise last summer to outfit all sworn officers and to improve transparency and safety.

Currently, MPD has more than 500 body cameras on uniformed officers.

City Council is holding off for a formal vote at next council meeting.