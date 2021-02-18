Mobile City Council adopts new food truck regulations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council has adopted new regulations for food truck operators in the city.

The council, meeting on Wednesday after Fat Tuesday, approved the ordinance first proposed last year.

Some of the new regulations include:

provide trash bins and dispose of trash regularly

only operate in a public right-of-way between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

they must obtain a permit if operating in a city park

they must display a license from the City of Mobile and health permits

they cannot utilize more than two parking spaces if operating in a public right-of-way

Operators convicted of violating the new regulations are subject to a $150 fine.

WKRG News 5 spotlighted food trucks in the special report above in 2019.

You can see the entire ordinance below.