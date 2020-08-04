Mobile Airport Authority set to release its plan to move commercial flights to Mobile Downtown Airport

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Airport Authority will soon release its plan to move commercial flights from Mobile Regional Airport to Mobile Downtown Airport. The press conference is set for 5:15 this afternoon.
During the conference, MAA president Chris Curry will share the steps involved in the 20-year development process for the airport.
