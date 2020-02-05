Mo’ Bay Beignets to open Thursday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Social media is buzzing with about the opening of Mo’ Bay Beignets, Mobile’s first cafe that only sells beignets and coffee.

News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with owner, Jaclyn Robinson, about the menu, her inspiration behind the cafe, and some personal touches she created to make the restaurant unique.

“We offer fresh and authentic beignets, 3-piece and 12-piece; and we also have cinnamon and butter cream syrup options. We also have Cafe Au Lait and fresh brewed flavored coffee,” said Robinson.

The cafe is meant to be a family-oriented environment with plenty of personal touches. Robinson is a photographer as well, so all of the pictures in the cafe and the logos on the products are photographs from Mobile that she took herself. They also have beignet treats for your furry friends, T-shirts for sale, and plenty of other products. Jaclyn also has put dominos on every table in hopes of honoring her late grandfather who was an avid domino player and made this cafe possible.

“So I am hoping that everyone who walks through the doors will want to sit down and not only enjoy fresh beignets and a Cafe Au Lait,” Robinson added. “But they may put their phone down for awhile and play a game of dominos with the person they came with and just spend time together.”

The grand opening is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. at 451 Dauphin Street.

Check out the video for more.