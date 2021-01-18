MLK March in Loxley spreads message of love and unity

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Nearly a couple dozen people marched for one purpose Monday morning in Baldwin County.

“If we just go out to do what’s right, right will follow us. It only takes a certain amount of people to start a change. It’s just like a domino effect. It’ll just keep going, going and going,” said Ronnie McBride.

Martin Luther King, Jr. is remembered for his messages of love and unity. While many events were canceled today because of the COVID-19 pandemic this group continued with their plans and they all agree on the reason.

“If we don’t teach the younger generation to stand up for what’s right and to keep a legacy going it will just die out,” said McBride.

Participants marched down Highway 59 with a common purpose. Those we spoke with say it’s more important now than ever to keep Dr. King’s message alive.

“Because of Dr. Martin Luther King we are able to feel free in our religion and also in our races. We were born different colors, but that doesn’t mean that we are different,” said a participant.