MLB players report for summer camp

UNDATED (CBS Newspath)–Major League Baseball players reported for “summer camp” the first week of July. The official baseball season starts on July 23 or 24 and there will be 60 games played this season. Take a look at how some teams are training in masks, and spreading out by turning empty luxury boxes into locker rooms

