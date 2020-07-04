UNDATED (CBS Newspath)–Major League Baseball players reported for “summer camp” the first week of July. The official baseball season starts on July 23 or 24 and there will be 60 games played this season. Take a look at how some teams are training in masks, and spreading out by turning empty luxury boxes into locker rooms
- Think safety when cooking out this weekend
- MLB players report for summer camp
- Safely hosting outdoor gatherings this weekend
- Opposing sides debate each other at Confederate monument in Pensacola
- 8-year-old killed in shooting at Riverchase Galleria, 3 others injured