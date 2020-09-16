Mississippi coast feels impact of Hurricane Sally

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Even though Mississippi is on the west side of Hurricane Sally, the state is still feeling impacts from the storm.
Winds reached between 45 and 50 mph in Pascagoula. The city reported damaged earlier this morning from the hurricane. A power line and a tree fell on Market Street early Wednesday morning.
Singing River Electric and Mississippi Power are working to restore power at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile ranks high for focus on single family homes
- Tree crushes man’s two cars in Semmes
- Reese’s launches big cups with pretzels because ‘we’re all feeling a little bit salty’ in 2020
- FBI seeks more potential victims in ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris child porn case
- Ferry service proposed as alternative to congested Garcon Point Bridge