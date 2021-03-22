Missing dog found in Oklahoma, heading home to Foley this week

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Who could have guessed, after two years a wandering beagle is now on her way home to Foley from Oklahoma.

“I was like what? It was two years ago,” that’s when Brooke Lake opened a door and outshot her beagle Lilly. “She just caught a scent and she just ran.”

The new mother living in Robertsdale at the time searched everywhere. Called vet clinics, animal rescues, and shelters but no luck. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to Brooke, Lilly had found her way to the Oasis Truck Stop where someone picked her up and took her to Oklahoma.

“It’s just so heartbreaking cause I loved her,” says Brooke. “She was my first dog and I kept up with her micro-chipping thinking maybe one day somebody would find her and scan her.”

Lilly was living near Tulsa, Oklahoma but her new owners couldn’t keep her inside the fence. So after two years, they took her to the local animal shelter.

“I happened to walk in just at the same time Lilly had been surrendered,” says Amber Ridenour who is on the board of the Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue. A simple scan for a microchip and Amber made the call to Alabama with the good news. “Immediately she is elated with the news and the fact they had pretty much given up and thought she probably wasn’t alive any longer.”

Lilly the beagle will hitch a ride with a soccer Mom later this week who volunteered to drive Lilly home since she was heading to Foley for a tournament.

It’s the happy ending rescue groups live for. “To be able to shed light on microchips and the importance of them, to be able to be a part of Lilly’s story and getting her home to Brooke and her family, yes this is a highlight of this year I’m certain,” says Amber.

A highlight might be an understatement for Brooke. “I’m nervous because it’s been so long but it’s definitely going to be a very emotional thing.”