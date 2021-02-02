Milton mayor boycotts meeting over Mardi Gras parade coronavirus concerns

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Milton Mayor Heather Lindsay boycotted a Milton executive committee meeting Monday night after claiming some city council members did not wear masks at the Milton Mardi Gras Parade.

Before the meeting, Lindsay had sent a memo to the council to propose canceling the meeting in case those council members seen without a mask had contracted the virus. There were 90 households in Milton with at least one COVID-19 case on Saturday.

“I make this proposal because some members of the City Council neglected to follow CDC Guidelines on January 30, 2021,” Lindsay wrote. “It is not possible to verify yet whether there was an exposure that has led to infection.”

The meeting went on as scheduled. Lindsay did not attend, along with two other council members who heeded her advise.

“I was disappointed that our elected officials did not model compliance with the (CDC COVID-19) guidelines by wearing a mask,” Lindsay said by phone Tuesday.

Many in the public did socially distance and wear masks at the parade Saturday evening.

However, most didn’t. Lindsay’s disappointment more so comes from city leaders who chose not to lead by example, she said.

“There were some who were wearing masks; there were many who did not in the public,” she said. “I think more would have worn masks if they saw their leaders doing so.”

Lindsay claims photographs and videos show council members Roxanne Meiss, Casey Powell, Jeff Snow and Matt Jarrett were at the parade not wearing a mask. WKRG News 5 reviewed these photos and videos.

It should be noted Milton does not have a mask mandate. Therefore, those who did not wear a mask were not disobeying a local ordinance.

WKRG News 5 reached out to these council members for comment and have yet to hear back.

“The majority of the city council has expressed its important to move forward in spite of the pandemic,” Lindsay said. “I believe government’s first obligation is public safety.”