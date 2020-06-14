Memorial bike ride for fallen Moody police officer

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Motorcyclists joined together Sunday to honor the fallen Moody police officer Sgt. Stephen Williams.

About 200 bikes and more cars rode through 17 Moody neighborhoods covering nearly 40 miles to show support for Sgt. Williams.

One of the organizers, Steve Lawley, said instead of just having a fundraiser, they wanted to take the opportunity to give everyone in the community the chance to love on the family and show support for Sgt. Williams who was a staple within the Moody neighborhoods.

Williams was killed while responding to a call at a Moody Super 8 Motel on Tuesday, June 2. A male and female were taken into custody not long after the scene was secured by multiple law enforcement officers.

