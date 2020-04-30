Meet “Big George”

Adopt Me

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (CBS Newspath)–A family in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina found an alligator known as “Big George” hanging out in their backyard on April 20th. Big George rolled around in their Sea Pines garden before security guards stepped in. Big George snapped at the guards as they tried to catch him. They eventually managed to lead Big George to a nearby lagoon.

